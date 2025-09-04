A 39-year-old woman has denied possessing cocaine and cannabis with intent to supply.
Victoria Kelly, of Close Moore in Douglas, appeared in court recently and also entered a not guilty plea to possessing £3,070 in cash relating to criminal activity.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge submitted the case was too serious for summary court, saying it allegedly involves 128 grams of cocaine and 283 grams of cannabis.
Ms Kelly was represented by advocate Ian Kermode, who agreed a trial should be held at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood declined jurisdiction and committal proceedings will take place on October 14.
Bail continues, with a condition to report to a police station once a week.