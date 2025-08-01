A 56-year-old Port St Mary woman has denied breaching two conditions of an Anti-Social Behaviour Order.
Gillian Maria Phillips was handed the ASBO in March and was found guilty of breaching it the day it was issued.
That resulted in a sentence of 100 hours’ community service.
On July 31, she appeared before magistrates from custody accused of breaching the ASBO again on July 28.
It is alleged by the prosecution that the defendant stopped in her car outside a Port St Mary address, on Beach Road.
The complainants, who were in their garden, allege that Ms Phillips told them: ‘You won’t be laughing when I return at midnight.’
They allege that she was holding a digital device to her ear, then turned it towards them as if she was recording them.
The complainants said that they challenged her, as they saw a light illuminated which made them think they were being recorded.
Ms Phillips is then alleged to have said: ‘No, I just turned the torch on accidentally.’
After five minutes she was said to have driven off.
When arrested, the defendant denied the offence, saying she had not threatened to return.
The allegations would put her in breach of the ASBO, which has conditions not to record by video, audio or photograph, or imply, intimate, or otherwise purport to record by video, audio, or photograph, or cause others to believe she is recording without their consent.
She would also be in breach of a condition not to engage in conduct that causes harassment, alarm, annoyance, or distress.
Ms Phillips was represented in court by advocate Paul Glover.
A pre-trial review will be held in summary court on September 25.
Bail’s been granted in the sum of £500, with a condition to reside at her Bay View Road address.