The schools have broken up for the summer and it’s raining - no surprise there then - but despite the weather our beaches will be busier than usual for the next few weeks.
So, here’s a timely reminder about the seasonal dog-walking restrictions that are in place on some of our beaches.
The restrictions are in place from April 1 to September 30, mostly from 10am to 6pm, with the intention that beaches can be free from dog fowling and safe for children to play on during the busiest times of the day.
Laxey beach is a little more complex than the others with a section in the south left unrestricted, as is Douglas beach which is only restricted on the stretch from Switzerland Road to the Sea Terminal until 5pm, leaving the northernmost part unrestricted.
Port St Mary’s Chapel Bay beach bans dogs from 9am to 6pm, whereas Port Erin is restricted from 10am to 7pm.
And in Ramsey dogs are not permitted along the stretch of beach between the south breakwater to the lifeboat slipway off Queen’s Promenade at any time.
If you don’t routinely use these beaches (or you have friends or family visiting with a dog) the restrictions can be quite confusing, but any owner found exercising their dog on a beach where they are prohibited can be issued with a £50 on-the-spot fine. If it is not paid and ends up in court, the fine could be greater.
No restrictions are in place at the following beaches (travelling in a clockwise direction around the coast): Port Skillion, Port Soderick, Port Grenaugh, Derbyhaven, Castletown, Gansey, Spaldrick, Fleshwick, Niarbyl, Fenella, from White Strand to Smeale, Port Lewaigue, Port Mooar, Cornaa, Shoon and Garwick.
The MSPCA has issued several warnings this year on social media about how the hot weather can affect animals, and in particular dogs.
Despite our advice, we’re still seeing dogs being exercised at the hottest times of the day during heat waves, and being walked on scorchingly hot pavements and sand.
The sun doesn’t have to be shining for a car to overheat, and so even on overcast hot days dogs should not be left in vehicles.
Opening the windows and parking in shade will help, but please leave your dogs at home at this time of year if at all possible. If you think a dog is in distress in a parked car and you can’t locate its owner, please call the police who will try to call the owner using their vehicle registration database.
Diminutive Milo, a five-year-old Jack Russell cross, is trying to find a new owner to call his own.
He is a ‘proper’ terrier with a big personality and even bigger levels of energy – he is simply full of life and loves to play. But, true to his breed type, he also has a strong prey drive and he can be reactive towards other dogs, particularly when he’s on a lead.
Milo will be best suited to a new owner who understands his behavioural quirks (his ‘character’) and who can manage them, given he’s unlikely to change.
He will suit an active home where he can be given plenty of physical and mental stimulation, and in return he will be the most amazing companion – loyal, loving and fun to be around.
He won’t be in our kennels for long because he’s an eminently rehomeable dog, although we are aware that at least two unlicenced breeders are selling Jack Russell puppies in the island at the moment.
If you are tempted to buy a puppy, please be aware that the breeder has certain responsibilities (the puppies should be vaccinated, for example) and that you need to be very careful about your purchase lest you end up with an unhealthy dog.
Please refer to the Kennel Club’s guidelines (www.thekennelclub.org.uk) and ensure the breeder signs a ‘puppy contract’.