A 20-year-old woman from Telford, accused of smuggling drugs to the island, has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Keeley Grace Henderson has previously pleaded not guilty to being concerned in importing cocaine, MDMA ‘crystal’, ketamine, and MDMA.
She will appear at the higher court on a date to be set.
We previously reported that Ms Henderson, who lives at Castle Road, Dawley, was arrested on June 18 at the Sea Terminal, having arrived with a co-defendant from Heysham.
Police seized 328 grams of cocaine, 27 grams of MDMA 'crystal', 499 grams of ketamine, and 100 MDMA pills.
The drugs were allegedly hidden in a plant pot which had been sealed with wax to give the impression that it was a candle.
The defendant was represented in court by advocate David Reynolds.
No bail application was made, though Mr Reynolds said that one may be made in the near future, so Ms Henderson is remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.