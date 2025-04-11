A drink-driver who hit a wall and rolled her car onto its side has been fined £1,400 and banned from the road for five years.
Jennifer Clare Bruce appeared before magistrates recently, entering a guilty plea to the offence.
The 39-year-old, who was more than double the legal limit, was also ordered to take an extended test at the end of her ban and complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that Bruce was driving a Volkswagen Tiguan on March 16.
She was on Duck Street in Ballabeg when she mounted the kerb, and hit a wall, with the car then turning onto its side and sliding down the road.
A breathalyser test was failed and the defendant was subsequently arrested.
She was taken to police headquarters, where a further test produced the reading of 74, above the limit of 35.
Bruce, who lives at Maghergarran in Port Erin, was interviewed and told police she had drunk six bottles of Corona before driving.
She said she had been at Looky’s Lounge Bar in Douglas.
The court heard that she has similar previous convictions, with one for drink-driving in 2017.
A five year ban is mandatory if a defendant has a conviction for the same offence in the last 10 years.
Bruce was represented in court by advocate James Peterson, who said that, although his client had significant previous convictions, her last offence was in 2019, which represented a significant turnaround in her life.
Mr Peterson said that Bruce said she was in a very different place now and was trying to give back to the community, working in a residential home.
Magistrates also ordered the defendant to pay £125 prosecution costs.
She will pay all amounts at a rate of £100 per month.