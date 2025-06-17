A dental surgery gutted by a fire has returned to its original premises after almost a year.
Port Erin Dental Surgery’s premises on Orchard Road was hit by a blaze on July 8 last year. Just after 1am the alarm was raised by one of the building’s ‘occupants’, after smoke triggered alarms on the site.
A spokesperson for the Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service said at the time flames were seen ‘coming out of the windows’ of the property while gas cylinders could be heard exploding inside the practice.
Firefighters spent around four hours at the scene attempting to bring the blaze under control.
Initially, Manx Care confirmed all appointments at the practice would be cancelled for the foreseeable future.
However, it was able to continue practicing at other sites on the island, firstly in Douglas and, more recently in Malew Street, Castletown.
However, the practice has now returned to its original premises in Port Erin.
Rushen MHK Juan Watterson welcomed the news saying: ‘This is a much-needed community facility, and it is a great credit to the practice and to Manx Care for the work they have done in the interim, and getting back up and running.’
A spokesman for the practice said they were grateful for the continued support of patients but asked for patience during this busy time as they settle back into their original premises.
The practice said: ‘We will be doing their very best to ensure a smooth transition and look forward to welcoming you back there.’
