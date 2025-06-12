The pair, who cannot be named under anonymity laws introduced by the Isle of Man Government in 2023, successfully appealed against their convictions and sentences.
A third man, also convicted of rape in the same case, has lodged an appeal. It is expected that his conviction will also be quashed within 14 days.
The appeal was heard at Douglas Courthouse on Thursday before Judges of Appeal Cross, Pratt and Farrell.
Prosecutor Roger Kane conceded the arguments put forward by the men’s advocates, which were not discussed during the hearing. The Judges of Appeal upheld those arguments.
The three men were originally sentenced to a total of nearly 50 years in custody after being found guilty by a jury following a 10-day trial in October 2023.
The alleged offences took place in the early hours of June 25, 2022, at a flat in the Douglas area.
Two of the men accepted that they had had sex with the complainant but said it was consensual. The third man denied having sex with her.
One man was sentenced to 16 years, another to 14 years and six months, and the third to 15 years and nine months.
A new trial is likely to be held early next year. On Thursday, one of the men was granted bail, while the other was remanded in custody.