Nedelina Filipova was said to have been ‘making no effort’ when asked to take a breathalyser test at police headquarters.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that, on October 17, at 9.10pm, Filipova was seen driving a BMW on Douglas Promenade.
Her car was described by a witness as swerving in the road, then hitting a van on the sea side of the road.
She stopped the car and the witness spoke to her, asking if she was ok.
The witness said that Filipova appeared intoxicated.
Police found the BMW on a pavement at Castlemona Avenue, where the defendant lives, and she was asleep in the car, with the engine still running.
She was given three opportunities to provide a sample at the scene, but failed to do so.
After being taken to police headquarters, Filipova was again asked to take a breathalyser test, but was described as ‘making no effort’ and ‘trying to evade the process’.
A partial reading of 85 was recorded, which is above the legal limit of 35.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said that his client was due to answer police bail on December 5, relating to a possible further allegation.
Mr Wood asked for a probation report to be prepared and the case to be adjourned until January 7, to await the outcome of any further potential charges.
Bail has been granted in the sum of £500, with a condition not to drive.