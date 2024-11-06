Adam Joseph Craig Gallager appeared in court on Tuesday, November 5, and was sentenced to 18 months’ probation for disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also banned the 22-year-old from entering licensed premises, and purchasing or being sold alcohol for a year.
We previously reported that police were called to the Peel pub on April 7 after a report of a melee in the bar area involving pool cues.
A pool cue and dartboard had been broken, though they had not been used in the fight.
Gallagher, who lives at Marathon Drive in Douglas, had been involved in an argument with another man.
A brawl had ensued, during which the defendant was said to have stamped towards a man’s head, though he made no connection, and also threw punches.
He was already subject to a suspended sentence, imposed in January 2023 for common assault.
Defence advocate David Reynolds asked for a sentence to be imposed which would allow his client to continue working with probation.
Mr Reynolds asked for credit to be given for Gallagher’s guilty plea and said that he had been engaging well with supervision.
‘Clearly alcohol has been an issue throughout his history. He has been open and honest about that,’ said the advocate.
Mr Reynolds said that the defendant had been out celebrating his Uncle’s birthday, but had only intended to have a couple of drinks.
Gallagher said that he had ended up drinking eight pints and had initially got involved in the fracas, wanting to protect his brother.
‘He would not have acted this way if he’d been sober,’ said Mr Reynolds.
‘It was a brief incident. He left the pub immediately, asking the bar staff if he could go out via the bar entrance.’
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered Gallagher to pay £125 prosecution costs at a rate of £20 per week.
We previously reported that, James Gallagher, aged 21, of Roxwell Terrace, Peel, was fined £1,100 and given a 12 month licensing ban, and 33 year old Steven John Kelly, of Ballagyr Park, Peel, was fined £800, and given a six month alcohol purchasing ban, after they both admitted disorderly behaviour on licensed premises in relation to the same incident.
David Peter James Proctor, aged 35, of Roxwell Terrace, Peel, was fined £1,650, after he admitted disorderly behaviour and possessing cocaine.