A man has been released on bail after armed police responded to a domestic dispute in the middle of Douglas.
Murrays Road in Douglas as well as nearby lanes and streets were blocked-off by the Isle of Man Constabulary for hours on Tuesday.
Pupils and staff at a nearby school were later evacuated while the forced urged people to stay away from the area.
The incident, which unfolded from around 10.50am on Tuesday morning, saw armed officers, police negotiators, a police dog and emergency response units swoop on the scene.
The force said it alerted to a potentially high-risk domestic incident at a property on Murrays Road and determined that an armed response was necessary after assessing all the intelligence officers were given.
As a precaution, the police cordoned off Murrays Road, Laureston Avenue and several nearby lanes, warning residents that the scene would be closed-off ‘for some time’.
Posting online at around 1pm on Tuesday afternoon, police confirmed it was attending ‘a contained incident urged members of the public to ‘stay away‘ from the area while the incident was ongoing.
Around an hour and a half later, Scoill yn Jubilee’s head teacher took measures to safely transfer children from the junior school to the infants' school on Stoney Road.
A large group of pupils could be seen wearing high-vis clothing and being escorted by teachers on York Road away from the scene.
Eyewitnesses described the atmosphere at the scene as tense during the police operation.
One woman, watching from a distance, said it was a ‘scary situation’.
Another man watching the operation unfold near the scene said that the silence on the usually busy road was ‘striking’.
During the incident, a drone was seen overhead as part of the police operation and sounds of loud shouting were reported coming from within the property which appeared to be the focus of the operation.
In an official statement released late on Tuesday, the police confirmed that the incident concluded safely by 3.10 pm when a man was taken into custody.
The man has since been bailed with conditions to allow for further enquiries.
The force acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the disruption but emphasised that the measures were necessary to protect both those directly involved and the surrounding community.