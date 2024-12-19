A woman has been fined £100 for being drunk outside the Outback, after receiving a caution just over a week earlier.
Twenty-year-old Hazel Hardinge appeared in court on Tuesday, December 17, admitting being drunk in a public place and was also given a three month licensing ban.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Hardinge had been removed from the Barrack Street nightclub in Douglas on December 8.
She tried to re-enter but fell over in the doorway.
Police were alerted and she was described as smelling of alcohol, slurring her words, and unsteady on her feet.
Hardinge was unable to provide a name of anyone she was with at the time, and was subsequently arrested, due to concerns about her welfare.
The court heard that she had received a caution for the same offence on November 30 this year.
Mr Swain said that, had it not been for that caution, the current matter may have been dealt with by an alternative disposal.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said: ‘The facts speak for themselves.
‘Ms Hardinge has simply had too much to drink.
‘She was aware of her caution, perhaps a lesson should have been learnt at that stage, but if not, it has been learnt now.’
Mr Glover asked the court to spare his client from a licensing ban and to give her one last opportunity.
High Bailiff James Brooks told the defendant, who lives at Stanley View in Douglas: ‘I can’t ignore the fact you were cautioned for the same offence a week prior.
‘The offence itself is not particularly serious, but it is concerning that it’s happened twice in just over a week.’
He also ordered Hardinge to pay £125 prosecution costs, which she will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £100 per month.