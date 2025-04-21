She appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood recently for sentencing, and was also ordered to pay £1,679 prosecution costs.
The offence was committed on October 6 last year, and was said to have involved her son, who was 17 at the time.
It was said to have been short in duration and involved limited contact, with no injury caused.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb said Ashton was going through difficulties at the time of the offence, and that a period of probation would allow her to access other avenues of support.
Ms Lobb said that evidence at the trial had presented a difficult relationship between the defendant and her son, but they had since taken steps to better that relationship.
The advocate said Ashton, who lives at School Hill Park, would lose her council home if she went to prison.
Ms Lobb said her client had abided by all bail conditions, there had been no further incidents with her son.
A probation report described the defendant as a very vulnerable person and highlighted mental health struggles.
The report said Ashton had been engaging with the Drug and Alcohol Team, who had referred her to community mental health services.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood said that she had presided over the trial, and that the assault had come out of a very broken and dysfunctional relationship, when tensions were high.
Ms Braidwood said that she could give no credit for a guilty plea or remorse, as Ashton continued to deny the offence.
She will pay the costs at a rate of £10 per fortnight, deducted from benefits.