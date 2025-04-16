A 61-year-old motorist has been fined £1,000 and banned from the roads for five years after she failed to take a breathalyser test.
Desiree Patrice McClure appeared before magistrates on Thursday, April 3, and pleaded guilty to the offence.
She was also ordered to take an extended driving test at the end of her ban, and to complete a drink-driving education course.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that police received a report of a suspected drunk driver, on March 25.
Checks led them to identify the car as belonging to McClure, and they located her at her home, at Ballabrooie Drive in Douglas.
She was described as slurring her words and unsteady on her feet.
McClure, who was said to be a healthcare assistant, admitted to officers that she had just driven home.
At police headquarters, despite multiple requests, she refused to provide a sample of breath.
Officers said that she put her lips to the mouthpiece but was deliberately making no effort.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb said that her client had not had the benefit of legal advice at the police station, so she had not realised the serious implications of refusing the test.
McClure said that she tried to blow twice but admitted she had refused on a third occasion.
Ms Lobb said that the defendant was in emotional distress at the time, as a family member was seriously ill.
The advocate said McClure had spent a night in the cells as a result of the offence.
Ms Lobb added that her client knew she was facing a mandatory five year driving ban, but hoped she would be able to keep her job.
Magistrates also ordered McClure to pay £125 prosecution costs, which she will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £100 per month.