A 64-year-old woman has been fined £450 for careless driving.

Aile Malvar Mamis appeared in court recently admitting the offence and was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.

Magistrates also endorsed her licence with five points.

Mamis, of Tower Road, Ramsey, was seen by police driving erratically on December 18 at Bowring Road in Ramsey.

She was described as swerving and on the wrong side of the road at times, as she drove a Toyota Yaris, then taking a sharp left at 45mph onto Jurby Road.

Defence advocate Helen Lobb said that it had been a lapse by her client rather than anything deliberate.

She will pay all amounts at a rate of £50 per month.