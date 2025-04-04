A 64-year-old woman has been fined £450 for careless driving.
Aile Malvar Mamis appeared in court recently admitting the offence and was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.
Magistrates also endorsed her licence with five points.
She was described as swerving and on the wrong side of the road at times, as she drove a Toyota Yaris, then taking a sharp left at 45mph onto Jurby Road.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb said that it had been a lapse by her client rather than anything deliberate.
She will pay all amounts at a rate of £50 per month.