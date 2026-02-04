A woman who breached her Anti-Social Behaviour Order (ASBO) four times has been put on probation for two years.
Gillian Maria Phillips had denied the offences but was found guilty after two separate trials.
Those offences were committed on June 30, July 17, and July 18.
Magistrates found her guilty at that trial, and described the prosecution evidence as ‘compelling’.
In another summary court trial, Phillips was found guilty by Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood of another breach.
She was convicted of breaching it on July 28 by intimating she was recording a couple on her phone, her conduct making them feel alarmed or annoyed.
Appearing for sentencing on February 3, Phillips, aged 57, who lives at Bay View Road in Port St Mary, represented herself in court, but first made an application to have a neighbour removed from the public gallery, saying this would adversely affect her ability to mitigate.
The application was granted by the Deputy High Bailiff.
Phillips said she disagreed with some parts of a probation report.
She said: ‘I don’t have my devices out as much as I used to, but it continues that people harass me in the street.’
She claimed that she recorded on her devices due to this, and had reported matters to police herself.
The probation report mentioned ‘paranoid ideation’ and struggles with mental health, recommending structured interventions to improve empathy and understanding of consequences of actions.
Ms Braidwood told Phillips: ‘You acknowledge that you don’t always respond helpfully.
‘This escalates and creates further incidents.
‘The public response has clearly had an adverse effect, but unfortunately you repeat your behaviour.
‘It’s very much a vicious circle.’