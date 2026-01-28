Motorists are being advised to plan ahead as some roads across the Isle of Man remain closed following the impact of Storm Chandra, which brought strong gusts, downed trees, and disrupted travel both on and off the island.
The Switchback Road, which was shut overnight, is expected to reopen before midday today.
Kentraugh Back Road in Port St Mary, however, remains closed after a number of very large trees were brought down.
Clearance work is underway but, for safety reasons, is being carried out in daylight and is expected to continue for several hours throughout Wednesday.
The closure continues at the request of Douglas City Council, which is liaising with property owners to ensure the area is safe before reopening.
Elsewhere, the department says storm debris has blocked drains on the A3 between Kirk Michael and German, causing localised flooding in areas with poor visibility.
The road will close to through traffic from 10am to midday tomorrow (Thursday), with diversions in place, though access for residents, buses and emergency services will be maintained.
Motorists are urged to follow diversions where available and check updates before travelling.