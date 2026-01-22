Beach cleaning charity Beach Buddies is holding its first volunteer team event of 2026 in the north of the island this Sunday (January 25) from 10.30am at Blue Point.
A spokesperson for the charity said: ‘We had 48 volunteers at our event last weekend at Derbyhaven which included five new faces.
‘We really like seeing new people at our events.
‘If you’ve never been before, please come along - or you might be able to invite someone new to join in with some friendly faces.
‘We have set a provisional calendar for the next few weeks so that everyone can plan ahead: February 1 - Peel (swing bridge); Sunday, February 8 - Port St Mary (Mona’s Queen Memorial); Sunday, February 15 - Ballaghennie (Ayres Nature Reserve); Sunday, February 22 - Ballerina, Kirk Michael.’