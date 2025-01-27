A woman who crashed into a church wall on her motorbike has been fined £910.
Thirty-seven-year-old Natalie Jane Bayle appeared before magistrates on Thursday, January 23, admitting having no insurance, no vehicle tax, and no vehicle licence.
Her licence was also endorsed with six penalty points at the conclusion of the court hearing.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that police were called to Church Bends, which lies on the Southern 100 races course, in Malew back in August 13 last year.
Bayle was said to have slid off her Yamaha BWS 125 into the church wall by the entrance to the graveyard.
Checks later found that her provisional licence had expired on June 4 and the bike’s tax had expired on April 30.
She was also not insured.
Witnesses at the scene said that Bayle had been riding sensibly but that there had been heavy rain, so conditions were poor.
Ms Dodge said that no request for compensation was being made in relation to the wall, as the church had said they would cover the damage.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that his client had been experiencing some personal hardship at the time of the offences and had overlooked the expiry of her documents as a result.
Mr Rodgers said that Bayle, who lives at Stanley View in Douglas, had since sold the bike and that there had been no suggestion of any poor riding.
Magistrates fined the defendant £650 for having no insurance, £160 for having no vehicle tax, and £100 for having no licence.
She must also pay £50 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.