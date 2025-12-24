A 62-year-old woman caught with ecstasy, magic mushrooms, and cannabis at her home has been fined £1,650.
Anne Kelly pleaded guilty to four counts of drug possession and must also pay £125 prosecution costs.
They found herbal cannabis, cannabis resin, psilocybin (commonly known as magic mushrooms), and methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA).
When interviewed, the defendant handed in a prepared statement, claiming that she had a prescription for the cannabis, but admitting that all the drugs belonged to her.
The drugs were analysed and confirmed as 72.4 grams of cannabis, three class 'A' MDMA tablets, and 7.7 grams of magic mushrooms, which is also a class 'A' drug.
Some smaller amounts of cannabis were also found.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb entered a basis of plea on behalf of her client, in which Kelly accepted that she didn’t have a prescription for the 72.4 grams of cannabis found, but did have one for the other amounts.
Ms Lobb said the defendant had suffered a severe injury as a child and endured ongoing pain since then.
She said that Kelly did have a prescription in place at the time of the offences but admitted she had also sourced additional cannabis.
The advocate said that the ecstasy tablets had been on the top shelf in a study, which was not easily accessible, and Kelly had forgotten they were there.
With regard to the mushrooms, Kelly said she had foraged them herself and used them in microdoses to treat depression.
Magistrates fined the defendant £900 for cannabis possession, £500 for the psilocybin, and £250 for the MDMA.
She will pay at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.