A convicted sex offender has been told he is on his ‘final chance’ to stay out of prison after admitting breaching strict conditions imposed following his early release.
Thomas Hall appeared before magistrates on December 18, where the 32-year-old pleaded guilty to breaching the terms of his Sexual Offences Prevention Order and also admitted breaching his early release licence by failing to be of good behaviour.
Hall was prohibited from using Snapchat as part of the conditions imposed following his release from custody. Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that police received information which led officers to examine Hall’s mobile phone on December 11.
His phone was seized and examined, with officers discovering that Snapchat had been installed and later deleted. When interviewed by police, Hall answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Ms Alexander also told the court that Hall was currently under investigation in relation to a further allegation, the details of which could not yet be disclosed.
The admissions came just weeks after Hall was fined £500 for committing an indecent act on a bus while travelling between Port Erin and Douglas on November 25. That offence took place at around 1.08pm and was committed while Hall was subject to licence conditions following his release from the Isle of Man prison.
Hall had been jailed in November 2024 for two years and 10 months after indecently assaulting a 15-year-old schoolgirl. He had befriended the victim on Snapchat and lured her to his flat with promises of vapes and alcohol. A Sexual Offences Prevention Order was imposed banning him from contacting the victim and from using Snapchat.
Hall was released early from custody on September 1 in line with licence provisions and remains subject to licence conditions until May 2029.
At the time, the Department of Home Affairs said Hall had not been released due to prison overcrowding, adding that as a short-term prisoner he was required by law to be released on licence at the halfway point of his sentence.
Returning to the December 18 hearing, defence advocate Paul Glover said the Snapchat breach was towards the lower end of the scale and that Hall continued to have the support of probation while residing at Tromode House.
Mr Glover applied for bail, which was opposed by the prosecution in light of Hall’s recent offending and ongoing investigation.
Magistrates granted bail but stressed Hall was being given a final opportunity to comply with court orders. He was bailed to Tromode House under probation supervision.
The case was adjourned until January 8 pending further investigations.
At an earlier hearing on December 2, Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood warned Hall that continued offending would almost certainly result in a return to prison.
The case continues.