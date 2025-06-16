A 63-year-old drink-driver who crashed into a lamppost has been fined £1,000 and given a two-year driving ban.
She appeared before magistrates on June 12 and entered a guilty plea to the offence.
Kermode was also ordered to take an extended driving test at the end of her ban, and to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the defendant was driving a Hyundai Matrix on June 3.
Kermode was said to have been drinking there, before returning to her car.
She left the car park but hit the lamppost.
A civilian reported the incident to the police, but Kermode carried on driving, going up Broadway and on to her home, at Clypse Road.
Officers arrived at her address and found her still in the Matrix.
She was described as slurring her words and smelling of alcohol, but told police she would be unable to provide a sample of breath, due to asthma.
Kermode was taken to police headquarters, and was then able to provide a sample of breath, resulting in a reading of 75, more than twice the legal limit of 35.
When interviewed, she said she had no memory of hitting the lamppost but admitted driving home.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin said that her client had co-operated with police and was deeply ashamed and remorseful.
Ms Shimmin said that a close friend of Kermode had passed away that morning, so she had gone to a concert as a distraction.
The fine and costs will be paid at a rate of £200 per month.