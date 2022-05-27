Woman who threw drink in pub is sentenced

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A 20-year-old woman who threw a drink in a pub has been put on probation for 12 months.

Lucie Elizabeth Storey got involved in a fracas in the pool room at the Whitehouse pub in Peel.

She admitted disorderly behaviour on licensed premises and was also given a ban from buying or being sold alcohol for 12 months.

We previously reported that Storey was in the pub on March 26 with her partner Ross Arnold Menton.

He was said to have been swearing at another male, which prompted the landlord to get in between the two men.

Menton was then said to have pushed towards the male, continuing to shout and swear, which prompted the man to push him to the ground.

Storey then went into the pool room carrying a half full pint glass and threw the contents at the male.

Customers then held Menton and Storey back.

Storey was then said to have slapped a male on the arm and pushed him.

Menton, who is 33 and lives at Boilley Spittal in Peel, was previously fined £400 after admitting disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.

Storey’s case was adjourned for a probation report to be prepared, because she is currently subject to a suspended sentence, imposed in September 2020 for assaulting a police officer.

The court heard that the licensee at the Whitehouse did not make a complaint and had sent a letter saying he was happy for the pair to return to the pub as they had served a one-month ban.

Defence advocate Jane Gray entered a basis of plea for Storey in which she said that the incident with the drink had been reckless rather than deliberate.

However, prosecuting advocate Chrissie Hunt said that this was not accepted, and magistrates ruled that it would make a material difference to sentencing so a Newton hearing would be necessary.

However, Ms Gray then said that Storey was willing to accept the prosecution facts and proceed with the sentencing.

Ms Gray said that her client worked in a different pub and was spoken very highly of in her references.

A reference from the Whitehouse licensee also described Storey as an ‘easy-going person’.

Ms Gray said: ‘Ms Storey heard the argument and went to the bar where her boyfriend was.

‘She was carrying the drink and tried to pull Mr Menton away with her free arm.

‘A male was verbally abusive to her which resulted in her slapping his arm.

‘Her intention was to diffuse the situation but she accepts her actions didn’t diffuse it at all.’

Magistrates ordered that the probation order run concurrently with the previous suspended sentence.