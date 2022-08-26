Would-be customer who confronted bouncer ended up needing 15 staples to head wound
Subscribe newsletter
A 50-year-old has been fined £400 for being drunk and disorderly outside Jaks pub.
Gary David Smith came off worse after he was pushed away by a bouncer and fell to the ground, causing a cut to his head which needed 15 staples at the hospital.
Smith admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs by magistrates.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Smith, who lives at Anagh Coar Road, Douglas, went to Jaks on the night of March 26.
He was refused entry to the Loch promenade bar by the door staff due to his level of intoxication.
However, he then became hostile, swearing and shouting as he continuously tried to enter the pub.
He was repeatedly told to leave but squared up to one security man who pushed him back in what was described as a pre-emptive push.
Smith fell to the pavement and cut his head.
When police arrived they found members of the public treating Smith as he lay on the ground.
However, he then started swearing aggressively at the bouncers again.
Smith was taken to accident and emergency for treatment where the wound was closed using 15 staples.
The court heard that he has a large number of previous convictions.
Defence advocate David Clegg said that the case had previously been adjourned to allow Smith to view a disc containing CCTV footage of the incident.
But Smith said he had been unable to view the disc.
Mr Clegg said: ‘He has taken a pragmatic approach to enter a guilty plea.
‘He received 15 staples in the back of his skull as a result of the reasonable force used by the bouncer.’
However, the advocate said that the court was not being asked to judge that, though he said it perhaps offered some context.
Mr Clegg said that Smith’s memory of the night was nonexistent after his injury.
‘He has certainly come off worse,’ said the advocate. ‘He hasn’t made a complaint and has accepted his role in matters.’
However, Mr Clegg said that Smith had complained to the manager at Jaks but had been told that it was acceptable for security staff to push him away.
He was ordered by magistrates to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £20 per week.