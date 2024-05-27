Manx Care’s Covid-19 vaccination spring booster sessions resume after TT.
The first two walk-in sessions were held in Douglas and Peel at the end of last week and jabs are offered to those over 75 years by June 30, residents in care homes and the immunosuppressed.
Upcoming dates: June 12 St Paul’s Church Hall, Market Square, Ramsey 10.30am to 2.30pm; June 13 Summerhill View care home, Victoria Road, Douglas 10.30am-2.30pm; June 14 Summerhill View care home, Victoria Road, Douglas 10.30am-2.30pm; June 15 Morton Hall, Victoria Road, Castletown 10.30am-2.30pm; June 18 Summerhill View care home, Victoria Road, Douglas 10.30am-2.30pm; June 19 Summerhill View care home, Victoria Road, Douglas 10.30am-2.30pm; June 20 Summerhill View care home, Victoria Road, Douglas 10.30am-2.30pm; June 21 St Patrick’s Court care home, Rheast Bridson, Peel 10.30am-2.30pm; June 25 St Paul’s Church Hall, Market Square, Ramsey 10.30am-2.30pm; June 26 Summerhill View care home, Victoria Road, Douglas 10am to 4pm; June 27 Summerhill View care home, Victoria Road, Douglas 10am to 4pm; June 28 Summerhill View care home, Victoria Road, Douglas 10-4pm.