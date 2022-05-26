Covid death brings toll to 106

Thursday 26th May 2022 2:10 pm
Covid-19 news web picture
(IOM Today )

One Covid-19 related death has been recorded in the last week, bringing the toll since the beginning of the pandemic to 106.

According to the government’s weekly surveillance report, this week saw a plateauing in case numbers across all age groups.

The current seven-day average for reported positive results is 24 and the effective reproduction number (Rt) was 0.86 this week.

