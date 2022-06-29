Cracking line up at this year’s vintage tractor show

When the Southern Engine and Vintage Tractor Club held its popular annual show at Belle Abbey, Colby, the decisions had been taken to move from a one-day to a two-day event.

The show is an opportunity for those who own much-loved vintage tractors and engines, and classic cars, to bring them out and polish them and let others have the chance to see them working. It featured displays of farm machinery, such as balers, that would have been in use many years ago; parades of vintage tractors and classic cars, and children’s sports organised by Anne-Marie Corrin.

Unfortunately the weather wasn’t kind all the way through.

Orry Mitchell, a spokesman for the club, said: ‘We had some storm damage on the Friday night before the show and one of the marquees came down but the Saturday was good and we had around 400 people attending.

‘It was headed to be successful on the Sunday but then the weather put people off and some of the trade stands left early.’

Despite the strong winds and heavy rain the show still had around 120 people attending and the committee saw enough to be optimistic for next year’s event.