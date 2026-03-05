Passengers travelling through Isle of Man Airport this afternoon are being warned of potential disruption as strong to gale-force gusts are forecast to hit the island.
A spokesperson for Isle of Man Airport said the weather could impact flights later today (Thursday).
They said: ‘The Isle of Man Met Office has forecast strong to gale force gusts this afternoon continuing into the evening.
‘Flights are currently scheduled to operate as normal; however, the weather conditions may cause some disruption.
‘Thank you for your understanding.’
The Isle of Man Met Office said conditions today will be cloudy with a few spots of rain possible at first, before a persistent and heavier band of rain arrives around lunchtime.
The rain is expected to mostly clear later in the evening.
However, forecasters have warned that strong winds, with occasional gales, are likely to develop around lunchtime and continue into the afternoon and evening, potentially leading to disruption for air travellers.
There’s currently no weather warning in place, however.
Passengers are being urged to monitor updates from their airline before setting off for the airport.