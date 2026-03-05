The Green Lounge CSC has begun operating from 66 Parliament Street, formerly Rum Baba’s, after securing planning approval earlier this year following a slight delay to its anticipated launch.
Founder Maria Bostock previously described the approval as a major milestone for the long-running project, which is aimed at creating a safe, alcohol-free community space for medicinal cannabis patients.
Posting on social media this week, the team confirmed the venue is now in ‘soft launch mode’ while final adjustments are made.
The post said: ‘We’re officially in soft launch mode this week while we settle in and tighten everything up.’
Opening hours for the initial phase are Tuesday to Thursday from 10am to 3pm, Friday from 12pm to 9pm, Saturday daytime from 12pm to 4pm and Saturday evening from 7pm to 10pm.
The post added: ‘We’re keeping the hours focused rather than being open all day just for the sake of it.
‘If you’ve been meaning to come in, this is a good week to do it. Come see the space, grab some food, have a drink and get a feel for what we’re building.’
Consumption Pass registrations are now open for patients wishing to use the designated consumption area.
Visitors are required to bring identification and a valid prescription in order to register.
Planning approval for the café was granted under delegated powers, with officers determining that, despite its specific target audience, the use falls within the scope of a standard coffee shop.
The founders have consistently stressed that smoking will not be permitted inside the venue and that only prescribed medical cannabis may be vaporised by verified pass holders.
The Green Lounge has been described by its founders as ‘for patients, by patients’, with a focus on wellbeing, education and reducing stigma.