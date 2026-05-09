Emergency services are dealing with a crash at Quarterbridge Roundabout in Douglas, police have confirmed.
The Isle of Man Constabulary said traffic is currently being diverted away from the scene and motorists are being urged to avoid the area where possible.
In an update posted online at around noon on Saturday, police said: ‘Emergency services are dealing with a collision at Quarterbridge Roundabout in Douglas and traffic is being diverted from the scene.
‘Please avoid the area where possible until the emergency services have dealt with the matter.’
No further details about the incident or any injuries have yet been released.