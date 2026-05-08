Firefighters tackled a large gorse blaze near the Point of Ayre on Thursday night before later responding to a serious single-vehicle crash on the Southern 100 course.
The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service said two major appliances from Ramsey Fire Station were called to the gorse fire at around 9.40pm.
On arrival, crews found a ‘well-developed’ fire involving gorse and surrounding vegetation.
Firefighters worked to contain the blaze and prevent it spreading further across the area, while maintaining water supplies proved difficult because of the remote location.
A water bowser from Douglas Fire Station was mobilised to support crews during the incident.
The service said firefighters successfully extinguished the blaze before carrying out extensive damping down operations to reduce the risk of the fire reigniting.
Crews remained at the scene for around two hours before the incident was brought to a close and appliances returned to station.
Following the fire, the service issued a warning to the public as warmer and drier weather increases the risk of vegetation fires.
Members of the public are being urged not to discard cigarettes or matches in the countryside, avoid using campfires or disposable barbecues near dry vegetation and not to park vehicles on long grass where hot exhaust systems could spark a fire.
The service also reminded residents to report fires early by calling 999 and asking for the Fire Service.
Shortly after the Point of Ayre incident, crews from Castletown and Malew Fire Station were called to a road traffic collision near Joey’s Corner on the Southern 100 course.
Firefighters found a single vehicle had rolled several times before coming to rest.
Crews provided emergency care to the occupants before the arrival of the Isle of Man Ambulance Service.
They also made the vehicle safe by disconnecting the battery and assisted with scene safety before the incident was handed over to police.