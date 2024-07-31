Police shut a stretch of road after a crash earlier this evening.
The incident happened outside the police station on Derby Road in Peel close to 9pm.
A picture taken at the scene appears to show a van which had hit a wall.
The Isle of Man Constabulary later said it had shut the road for investigations.
The road was reopened just before 11pm.
In a statement released online at the time the road was closed, a spokesperson for the police said: ‘Officers have currently closed a section of Derby Road, Peel between Church Street and Mona Street to facilitate a road traffic investigation.
‘The road could be closed for a significant period this evening and this is likely to affect buses.
‘Buses arriving in Peel via Albany Road will turn right and take an alternative loop, up to Ballawattleworth and back down Peveril Street to return up Church Street.
‘All passengers should use the bus stops on Albany Road rather than Derby Road.’