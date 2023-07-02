The Cronk-y-Voddy Ploughing Society is holding its annual sports day tomorrow (Wednesday) – Tynwald Day.
This will take place in the sports field on the Cronk-y-Voddy straight – flags will be up – starting at 2pm.
There will be 40 classes for boys and girls of different age groups with prizes for each winner.
‘The Brian Quirk memorial shield for winner of the bike race is up for grabs, so bring along your bike,’ said Charlotte Cain from the organising team. ‘Dog racing will also take place throughout the afternoon.
‘The marquee will be open at 12.30pm serving hot and cold food, homemade cakes and soft drinks.’
A charity event, proceeds will go to ME Support Isle of Man.