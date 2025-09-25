Tim Crookall MHK has announced his resignation as Minister without Portfolio.
He said he was stepping down with ‘deep regret’, saying he found himself conflicted over planning and transport strategy.
Mr Crookall had only been in the newly-created post since November last year.
His role was to oversee a government drive to find £10m of efficiency savings.
He was due to give an update on progress at this week’s Government Conference. In the event, this was given by Cabinet Office Minister David Ashford.
Mr Crookall said: ‘I have appreciated the opportunity afforded to me as a Minister, including establishing the efficiencies programme, but regret that I find myself conflicted with regard to the North and West Area Plan, and the forthcoming Transport Strategy.
‘Under the rules of collective responsibility, it is with deep regret that I must therefore stand down from the Council of Ministers.’
Chief Minister Alfred Cannan said: ‘I acknowledge Tim’s resignation with some sadness.
‘He has been a valued member of this Council of Ministers, and I would like to take this opportunity to thank him for his commitment and counsel over the years and for picking up the gauntlet of driving efficiencies most recently.’
Mr Crookall will remain as a member of the Department of Health and Social Care.
The efficiencies programme will now be overseen by the Chief Minister directly as chair of the Operational Performance and Change Board.