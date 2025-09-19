As is often the case, I missed one of the highlights for Ron Smith.
He remembers the 1940s reunion nights with the Glenn Miller big band bringing a military vehicle into Summerland when the events took place there.
This time the feedback came not only from our island home but included a welcome email from Robin Smith in ‘sunny Tennessee’.
He told me: ‘I can confirm that I saw The Who, Cream, and Pink Floyd (Syd Barrett version) at the Palace Ballroom/Lido in 1967.
‘The Cream concert was during Glasgow Wakes Weeks, and there was a large crowd of Glasgow young folks there.
‘For some reason they were throwing pennies (old money) at the band. As Ginger Baker finished his drum solo in Toad, he stood up, grabbed the microphone, and said: “If any of you keep throwing pennies at my guitar player, I will be down there and kick the s**t out of you.” Ah, the good old days!’
Thanks, Robin.
Closer to home, Allan Quirk got in touch:
‘I was fortunate enough to have been resident DJ at the Palace Lido between 1970 and 1973 along with Nick Mulhern, before we were resident DJs at the Hawaiian Bar below the Palace Hotel.
‘This enabled us to just walk in as staff to all the Palace Lido shows we chose to attend between 1970 and 1979, when I hung up my headphones for good as a disco DJ. I didn’t want to become the oldest swinger in town—unlike you, I suppose!’
He went on: ‘Before all that, I saw the Rolling Stones concert in 1964. Then most of the top-notch groups during the ’70s. Status Quo appeared three times at the Lido, which I was there for, and boy were they loud! They had to have a special electric cable taken from outside the Lido due to the amount of power they consumed on stage… happy days!’
Allan remembered: ‘The Palace Lido manager who booked all the artists in the ’70s was Derek Norris. When talking to the management of the various groups he would say that they should take a percentage of the door fee as payment. If they objected, he would ask: “Don’t you have the confidence in your act to draw an audience?”’
Good one, Derek!
One band Allan missed during the 1970s, before the lead singer’s spectacular fall from grace, was Gary Glitter and the Glitter Band, as he was called away at the last moment on the Lido steps on the way in. I was at that gig, Allan, and remain a big fan of the glam rock genre. I remember at the time they were very good, but all that was tainted later.
Allan went on to become a newsman at Manx Radio, and he managed to persuade management to give him music programmes in his own right during the 10 years he was with them.
Sadly, Nick Mulhern, a really nice guy, passed away earlier this year. I was at school at the same time as him.
A young policeman, not yet 25, was on duty at the Rolling Stones concert in 1964 and, over 60 years later, still has vivid memories.
They had to wear full uniform, which in those days was the thick wool tunic and trousers, shirt, and helmet.
The crowd were storming the stage and the policemen had to link arms to push them back. The heat was unbelievable, and he remembers his uniform was soaked wet through—indeed, his shirt fell to pieces from the sweat.
It was an extra duty, so he was glad when it was all over and he was able to get changed, although it was a long time before he stopped overheating with sweat.
He remembers it as the first time such a major act came to the island, but confesses he had no real interest in the Stones! The good news is that the experience didn’t put him off, and he went on to serve as a much-liked and respected copper.
----------------------------------------
I have known Bernard Moffat for a long time and, whilst we may not have always agreed on everything, it is, I think, true to say that we have always respected each other’s position and we share an aim for a fairer society.
As a democrat I value all opportunities for the discussion of ideas in the formulation of policy, and was very interested in a recent thought-provoking Facebook post he made, which he has agreed I can share here:
‘Clickbait or conversation: Shaping our future’
It’s easy to slam those in power. On social media, a sharp meme about the Chief Minister or a sarcastic swipe at Treasury or Enterprise can rack up instant likes and shares. Criticism sells clicks.
But behind the noise, there are issues far more important than the passing punchline. Where the Chief Minister leads in policy, how the Treasury Minister chooses to spend our money, and what the Enterprise Minister does to generate future income will shape not only our lives today but the lives of our children tomorrow.
And here’s the thing: next year is an election year. That makes now the perfect time to move beyond quick-hit cynicism and start the real debate. We need to ask ourselves hard questions. What kind of society do we want to build? Do we aim for greater social justice, and if so, how do we pay for it? What kind of future do we envision for our island, and what choices are we willing to make to get there?
Social media will always have its share of banter and satire—and that’s part of democracy. But if we harness these platforms for more than clickbait, they can become powerful spaces for dialogue and ideas.
So let’s not sit back and watch. Let’s engage. Let’s debate. Let’s turn social media into a tool not just for criticism, but for constructive discourse about our island’s future. Twelve months out from an election, there’s no better time to get started.
Don’t be passive. Be positive. The island’s tomorrow starts with the conversations we choose to have today.
----------------------------------------
For a long time I have been interested in US politics. Senator Bernie Sanders (Vermont) was the runner-up nominee for the Democratic nomination in 2016 and 2020.
On YouTube: ‘In wake of Charlie Kirk murder, Sen. Bernie Sanders addresses rising political violence in America.’ If you are interested, Google it.
In it he states that he strongly disagreed with Charlie Kirk’s views, but still expressed sympathy for his wife and family, calling him a smart and effective communicator.
He says that in a free democracy, people should be able to speak out, organise, and take part in public life without fear of violence, intimidation, or death, calling political violence ‘political cowardice’.
He spoke of recent examples of violent and intimidating incidents in the USA. He recalled that this is nothing new, mentioning the assassinations of J. F. Kennedy, Robert F. Kennedy, Martin Luther King Jr, among others, and attempted political assassinations.
He states all Americans, regardless of political affiliation, must condemn political violence in all its forms, respect dissent, and ensure democracy means safe participation.
We can only hope.