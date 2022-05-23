Culture Vannin celebrates with a very Manx concert

The best of Manx music, dance and poetry was well represented at St German’s Cathedral in Peel last weekend, with a concert held to help celebrate a landmark anniversary of an island cultural organisation

Organised as part of the 40th anniversary of Culture Vannin, the concert featured stunning performances from the Claasagh harp ensemble with their teacher Rachel Hair, original piano music based on old melodies from Madeline Kelly, Manx music on the trombone from Juan Wright and piano accompanist Frank Woolley, and songs from the Gaelic choir Caarjyn Cooidjagh who performed the traditional ballad, ‘Mannin Veg Veen’ and a new composition dedicated to St Columba, written by Aalin Clague.

The fifth Manx bard and president of Yn Chruinnaght, Annie Kissack also recited her poem about Mona Douglas, the first patron of the Manx Heritage Foundation.

The youth element was prominent throughout, with Manx songs performed by Cristl Stitt, Aalish Kilgallon, Rafferty McKenna, Lowenna Joughin and Fraser McKenna, and an adorable performance of the ‘Manx National Anthem’ from four-year-old Saffeer McKenna.

There was also an excellent performance from youth group Scran and the premiere of a new dance and tune from siblings Lowenna and Frank Joughin, who had both won their classes in Culture Vannin’s Boaldyn – May’s traditional composition competition.

Coinciding with World Fiddle Day, the grand finale of the evening was a performance from the recently formed Manx Fiddle Orchestra led by Katie Lawrence, performing popular Manx tunes, including ‘Kirree Fo Niaghtey’ and ‘Peter O’Tavy’.

To conclude the evening, Annie Kissack and Culture Vannin officers and members led the congregation in singing the traditional good-night song, ‘Arrane Oie Vie’.

‘The concert truly was a celebration of those involved in Manx culture now and in the past,’ said Manx music development officer Dr Chloë Woolley, who coordinated the event

‘It was wonderful to gather and reflect on just some of the Manx music and dance highlights of the past forty years.