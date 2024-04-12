A popular cafe in the heart of the capital is set to close for good next year.
The Tea Junction, located on Douglas’ Castle Street, revealed the news to its customers in a statement issued online on Friday.
The statement revealed that the business’ current lease is due to expire in May 2025 and that it will be ‘bittersweet to say goodbye’.
The Tea Junction cited a number of reasons for deciding to call time on the business after nine years.
The statement said that ‘rising wage costs, coupled with a turbulent inflationary world’ had resulted in falling revenue for the business, making it ‘increasingly difficult to sustain the concept in its current format’.
The firm is now appealing for anyone interested in taking over the space venue in Douglas to come forward. The full statement read: ‘After nine wonderful years of brewing tea and slicing cake, sharing hugs, stories, laughter and tears, it is with mixed emotions that we announce our upcoming departure from of our much-loved Tea Junction in May next year.
‘Our lease is up in May 2025, and while it's bittersweet to say goodbye, we're excited about the opportunity to pass the venue to new owners.
‘In its current format the site would lend itself to a superb evening dining and cocktail venue.
‘As you will know we’ve built up a loyal customer base over the years.
‘Sadly, as with many other catering establishments the prosperous days are becoming sparse.
‘Rising wage costs, coupled with a turbulent inflationary world have meant falling revenue making it increasingly difficult to sustain the concept in its current format.
‘Interested and serious parties only please contact in the first instance by email to [email protected] to discuss how you can make this venue your own and continue its legacy of excellence.’
Just moments after the announcement was made, customers flooded social media to express their sadness in the news.
One fan said: ‘Thank you for a wonderful tweo years.
‘I arrived on the island to start work for Steam Packet, and ate with you almost every day (apart from the middle bit where I was out in Korea with the Manxman), and it was a true delight each time.
Another added: ‘I’m sitting here speechless (very unusual for me) but totally understand you’ve given your “baby” your hearts and souls over the past nine years.
One regular customer said: ‘So sad to hear this.
‘I loved The Tea Junction from the start, your ability for making a simple cup of tea feel special in elegant surroundings was why I kept returning.
‘No more tea stops for me in town then’.