A new Costa Coffee store has opened in the west of the island.
The Isle of Man company ‘Fancy A Coffee Limited’ has operated the Costa Coffee brand in the island for 20 years, with the latest one in Peel set to be the seventh operated by the franchise.
This means there are now eight Costa Coffee stores across the Isle of Man overall, the most recent one of these prior to Peel being the outlet in Crosby situated next to the Co-op, which opened back in December 2021.
Peel’s newest coffee shop is on the promenade and Shore Road, in the former Harbour Lights building next to The Marine Hotel.
Owner of the Harbour Lights Cafe Bill Foster announced he would be retiring and selling the building back in April this year.
It added that it will be open all year round with extended hours into the evening throughout the summer months.
Mr Foster initially put the business up for sale priced at £45,000, but reduced that price to £35,000 not long after.
This price was then dropped to £20,000, before reducing to a final amount of £10,000.
It was announced on June 15 that the business had been sold, with a message on Facebook saying: ‘All sold now, thanks everyone - Harbour Lights team’.
Costa Coffee will be open daily from 8am to 5pm with the exceptions of Sundays, when it will open from 9am.