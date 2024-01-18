The island’s customs and excise division of the Treasury have taken responsibility for passports, immigration and nationality services.
The government move, which came into force on Tuesday (January 16), has lead to the division being renamed as ‘Customs and Immigration’.
The island has the Common Travel Area (CTA) agreement and Customs and Excise Agreement with the UK, and both require law enforcement activities.
Designed to improve efficiency and effectiveness through shared resources and personnel, the merging of the teams is to create a single enforcement team working at the island’s ports and on immigration matters to ensure compliance with the agreements.
Government say with there being a large number of common themes in respect of the work undertaken by both teams, the move is aimed at increasing flexibility, resilience and effectiveness.
Sandra Simpson will continue to lead the division as head of customs and immigration, and collector of customs and excise.
Meanwhile Annie Taylor will retain her position as head of passports, immigration and nationality.
Cabinet Office minister Kate Lord-Brennan said: ‘Keeping pace with enforcement and immigration requirements is crucial, particularly around preserving the security of the Common Travel Area in addition to protecting the Isle of Man.’