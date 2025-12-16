Mark James Taylor had previously pleaded guilty to a charge of sending messages he knew would cause harassment.
However, recently, that plea was vacated, after the prosecution had reviewed the circumstances, and Taylor then entered a guilty plea to an amended charge of sending messages which were grossly offensive, or of an indecent nature, or menacing character.
On June 4, Taylor sent a number of text messages to a 19-year-old male, encouraging him to engage in sexual relations with him.
Taylor, who lives at Barrack Lane, later handed himself in at Ramsey police station, and during an interview, said that he’d taken a gram of cocaine before sending the messages, as well as prescription cannabis, and was disgusted with himself.
He was said to have sent around 20 messages.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood referred to a probation report which said that the defendant was dealing with ‘demons’, and needed assistance.
Mr Wood asked for credit to be given for the guilty plea and said that Taylor had written a letter of apology to the complainant, which would be passed to the prosecution, who would then ask the complainant if he wanted to receive it.
‘That underscores his remorse and shame at having behaved the way he has,’ said the advocate.
A probation report assessed the defendant as a low risk of harm and of reoffending, and said he’d suffered a brain injury as a child.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told Taylor: ‘You have said the messages were sent on impulse, without thought, but there were about 20 messages sent.
‘They were detailed and descriptive, which does tend to go against a description of impulsivity.’