Operating the Isle of Man’s Liverpool ferry terminal costs more than £710,000 a year.

This is according to Department of Infrastructure member Lawrie Hooper, who answered a question on the topic in the absence of Minister Dr Michelle Haywood during Tuesday’s Tynwald sitting.
Questions were raised about how the facility is financed, and how much taxpayers may continue to shoulder amid slow-moving lease negotiations.
Mr Hooper commented: ‘The annual cost of the Isle of Man Ferry Terminal in Liverpool is currently estimated at £710,575 per annum.
‘This estimation includes an allowance of officer time and a contingency amount to ensure that the department has sufficient funds to allow for any unforeseen circumstances, and to ensure the facility always remains available.
‘These costs are presently funded from the department's revenue budget, while the contingency fund has been submitted to Treasury to support these expenses.
‘There are a number of expected changes over the next three years, including service charges and a surface water charge that will rise in line with the UK RPI [retail price index].’
Chris Thomas MHK questioned why negotiations for a long-term lease with the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company remain unresolved after several years. He noted that in June 2024 the operator was paying ‘just over £14,000’ a month under a rolling licence.
Describing the pace of negotiations, Mr Hooper said: ‘How long is a piece of string?
‘Everyone is quite keen to get these negotiations concluded as soon as practical, but I really don't know how long that will take.’
Questions were also raised about potential revenue-generating uses of the terminal, with comments by the Treasury Minister in May 2023 about hiring out the facility for events being referenced.
Mr Hooper replied that he did not know about this, but that he would go back and ask the department.