The island’s premier cyber security conference returns in October, for what will be its sixth year, providing guidance on how to prepare for, respond to and recover from any potential cyber incidents for individuals and organisations alike. Cyber security is now more important than ever. With more than £860,000 taken from island residents and businesses in 2023 through various cybercrimes, the autumn’s conference at the Comis Hotel in Santon will continue to highlight the importance of protecting the Isle of Man’s digital economy.