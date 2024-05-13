The island’s premier cyber security conference returns in October, for what will be its sixth year, providing guidance on how to prepare for, respond to and recover from any potential cyber incidents for individuals and organisations alike. Cyber security is now more important than ever. With more than £860,000 taken from island residents and businesses in 2023 through various cybercrimes, the autumn’s conference at the Comis Hotel in Santon will continue to highlight the importance of protecting the Isle of Man’s digital economy.
Previous conferences have featured a range of speakers including representatives from the National Cyber Security Centre – part of the UK Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) – and industry experts.
This instalment will build upon the messages from previous years so that business leaders, community groups, charitable organisations and private individuals can work together to keep the Isle of Man’s cyberspace safe.
‘We are continuing to see high profile cyber-attacks affect both organisations and governments globally,” said Minister for Justice and Home Affairs Hon Jane Poole-Wilson MHK. “It’s important we continue to raise awareness and help equip individuals and organisations with the knowledge to counter these threats.”
CYBERISLE is organised by the Cyber Security Centre (CSC) for the Isle of Man, which is part of the Department of Home Affairs’ Office of Cyber Security and Information Assurance.
The conference is supported through sponsorship and aims to be run on a cost-neutral basis.
The event on Thursday, October 10 is free to attend and tickets are available at https://www.tickettailor.com/events/officeofcybersecurityandinformationassurance/1227626
The CSC are looking for speakers and sponsors to help support the event. To find out how to be involved, visit www.csc.gov.im/cyberisle