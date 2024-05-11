An Isle of Man consultancy firm is celebrating after a member of the team won a top leadership award.
SolutionsHub’s Head of Compliance Emma Shilling has been recognised at the 2024 Women in Leadership Awards, where she came home with the prestigious Visionary Compliance Leader Award.
The award celebrates her outstanding contributions, innovation, and unwavering commitment to excellence within the compliance landscape.
The 2024 Women in Leadership Awards celebrate excellence in leadership by meticulously evaluating outstanding individuals and organisations.
Through a rigorous selection process based on comprehensive standards, these awards recognise impactful contributions.
SolutionsHub, a leading compliance consultancy, specialises in tailoring comprehensive solutions for Isle of Man-licensed eGaming businesses.
Emma Shilling is Head of Compliance at SolutionsHub, where she leads the compliance team in delivering bespoke compliance solutions for Isle of Man licensed eGaming businesses.
Emma said: ‘I would like to thank those that nominated me and the judges for this honor.
‘To be recognised with this award is immensely satisfying for me personally and a testiment to our teams collective commitment to innovation while furthering responsible gambling practices and maintaining the highest standards of compliance.’
According to SolutionsHub, the award is a testament to Emma’s remarkable achievements and her leadership excellence, specifically in eGaming compliance.
‘As a compliance leader, she has consistently demonstrated visionary thinking, dedication to sustainability, and a passion for responsible gambling practices within the online gambling industry,’ a spokesperson for the firm added.
SolutionsHub Director Nick Wright, said: ‘We are very proud of Emma.
‘Her strategic vision, dedication to pragmatic and ethical compliance, and pursuit of excellence underscores our commitment to fostering a culture of compliance and innovation.
‘This award reinforces Emma’s reputation as a compliance leader and enhances her credibility within our industry and beyond.’