John Whitehouse from Cruse Bereavement Support Isle of Man will take on challenges such as walking the West Highland Way in April, the Manx Telecom Parish Walk in June, the Cruse Bereavement Support swim in July and the Raad ny Foillan in August.
His fifth challenge is yet to be decided, but John is keen to continue his challenges throughout 2025.
John has set a challenge of raising just over £2,000 per challenge and has set up a Just Giving page to explain what challenges he is doing and why he is doing them.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet’s ‘Manx community assistance scheme’ has also supported John with his travel arrangements to the UK as part of the West Highland Way challenge.
John said: ‘I am raising money in memory of my daughter Lottie, a twin, who was stillborn at 36 weeks in May 2016.
‘All of the funds raised will go directly to Cruse as I am covering all related costs for UK accommodation, train fares and equipment. I want Cruse to benefit fully from the donations.’
Since Lottie’s death in 2016, John has already taken on fundraising challenges and now serves as a director at Cruse Bereavement Support.
‘So, to give me some personal encouragement to make sure 2025 is an active year, I wanted to undertake several challenges that would get me out and allow me to spend time with my family at the same time.
Cruse’s chief executive, Mary Doyle, said: ‘We are very grateful to John for his massive contribution to our small charity.
John will hike the 97-mile West Highland Way in Scotland between April 19 and 25, carrying his camp equipment with him and camping each evening.
The Parish Walk will then take place on June 21, with John’s aim being to complete it in 24 hours.
The Cruse swim is on July 20, and will then be followed by the Raad ny Foillan on August 3, during which John will be joined by his two sons Freddie (8) and Alfie (6).
To find out more and donate, you can visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/john-whitehouse-1738062832915?utm_medium=FR&utm_source=CL