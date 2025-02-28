A board member of a local charity is set to undertake five ‘extraordinary’ challenges throughout 2025 to raise awareness and funds.

John Whitehouse from Cruse Bereavement Support Isle of Man will take on challenges such as walking the West Highland Way in April, the Manx Telecom Parish Walk in June, the Cruse Bereavement Support swim in July and the Raad ny Foillan in August.

His fifth challenge is yet to be decided, but John is keen to continue his challenges throughout 2025.

John has set a challenge of raising just over £2,000 per challenge and has set up a Just Giving page to explain what challenges he is doing and why he is doing them.

The Isle of Man Steam Packet’s ‘Manx community assistance scheme’ has also supported John with his travel arrangements to the UK as part of the West Highland Way challenge.

John said: ‘I am raising money in memory of my daughter Lottie, a twin, who was stillborn at 36 weeks in May 2016.

‘Lottie and Freddie were little sister and brother to our two older children Harry and Charlie who had both been a massive part of the pregnancy.

‘Lottie’s death turned everything upside down.

‘Cruse provided invaluable support to our two eldest children following Lottie's death, and we will be forever grateful for their help.

‘All of the funds raised will go directly to Cruse as I am covering all related costs for UK accommodation, train fares and equipment. I want Cruse to benefit fully from the donations.’

Since Lottie’s death in 2016, John has already taken on fundraising challenges and now serves as a director at Cruse Bereavement Support.

‘I have always loved sport and the outdoors, but with a busy family and work life I haven’t always been able to give as much time to it as I would’ve liked,’ John added.

‘So, to give me some personal encouragement to make sure 2025 is an active year, I wanted to undertake several challenges that would get me out and allow me to spend time with my family at the same time.

Training mostly involves me spending time out on the hills with or without the children, but always with the family dog Bella.’

Cruse’s chief executive, Mary Doyle, said: ‘We are very grateful to John for his massive contribution to our small charity.

‘We rely on donations and thank John for going that extra distance – quite literally – for Cruse.’

John will hike the 97-mile West Highland Way in Scotland between April 19 and 25, carrying his camp equipment with him and camping each evening.

The Parish Walk will then take place on June 21, with John’s aim being to complete it in 24 hours.

The Cruse swim is on July 20, and will then be followed by the Raad ny Foillan on August 3, during which John will be joined by his two sons Freddie (8) and Alfie (6).