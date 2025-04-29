A talented, up-and-coming musician is set to perform at Laxey’s Working Men’s Institute in July.
Joe Martin has a musical resume that has seen him collaborate with musicians as far away as Nashville, and has recently moved to the Isle of Man.
The upcoming gig has been put together by music promoter Sam Bowman, who recently collaborated with his long-time friend and fellow music promoter Brian Clarke to form ‘Live Roots Music Isle of Man’.
The initiative has the aim of hosting music events at island venues as well as getting Manx performers to perform in the UK.
Talking about Joe Martin’s gig, Sam commented: ‘Just when I thought the year couldn’t get any better, I got word that an incredible talent had moved to the island.
‘Joe is the real deal — a masterful songwriter with tuneful, ear-catching melodies and polished performances.’
Talking about Live Roots, Sam said: ‘It all started over a pint with my long-term mate Brian Clarke from Merseyside, who already does live music promotion over there.
‘He sees hundreds of gigs every year so was well placed to hand pick the best ones to come over to the island and show me the ropes.
‘‘From that point, we formed Live Roots Music. It’s early days, but the support and friendly advice received from everyone I reach out to locally have already made this a really positive and uplifting experience for me.’
The gigs don’t stop with Joe Martin. From Friday, September 12 to Sunday, September 14, country singers Katie Nicholas and Paul O’Keefe and country group April Moon are also set to perform in a yet to be announced venue.
To purchase tickets (priced at £12) for Joe Martin’s show on Saturday, July 19, you can visit www.ticketsource.co.uk/live-roots-music-iom