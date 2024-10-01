Dame Jonna Lumley was all smiles as she posed for a photo ahead of her guest appearance on the Isle of Man.
The Absolutely Fabulous star spoke to the crowd at the Villa Gaiety in Douglas on Monday evening as part of Isle of Man Arts Council’s 2024 Annual Lecture.
But just hours before, the 78-year-old had popped into the capital’s Manx Museum for a visit.
Whilst there, she happily posed for a photo with Manx Museum staff member Danny Tortasso.
The picture was posted online by Manx National Heritage on Tuesday afternoon along with a statement which read: ‘We spotted a lovely lady undertaking some “Absolutely Fabulous” shopping at the Manx Museum yesterday.
‘Here Joanna is pictured with the one and only Danny Tortasso, also famous for his 'Absolutely Fabulous' customer service at the Manx Museum!’
Perhaps best known for her BAFTA-award winning portrayal of chain smoking ‘it’ girl Patsy in hit BBC comedy Absolutely Fabulous, Lumley’s acting career spans more than 50 years.
She has appeared in a number of big-budget films over the decades including On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, James and the Giant Peach, Ella Enchanted and the Wolf of Wall Street.
Away from the big and small screen, Lumley has garnered praise for her involvement with the Survival International human rights organisation as well as the Gurkha Justice Campaign.