A thug who bit another man’s ear clean off during an assault in a public park has been jailed for more than eight years.
Gavin Patterson became angry when he saw another man talking to his partner while they walked through Glen Falcon Gardens in Douglas on June 8, 2024.
During the scuffle, Patterson bit on to the other man’s ear and as he pulled away, Patterson ripped it off.
Patterson appeared at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on Friday after a jury had found him guilty of assault causing grievous bodily harm following a trial last month.
The court heard that the victim, who was not known to Patterson beforehand, was in the gardens with friends when he got chatting to Patterson’s partner. She then told the victim Patterson wanted to hurt him.
The victim went up to Patterson to ask why and Patterson attack him. They both fell to the floor during which Patterson bit the victim’s ear off and spat it out on the ground.
Patterson walked off and the victim had to be taken to hospital.
A victim impact statement was read out by Roger Kane, prosecuting, written by the victim.
In it he says: ‘I was out with my friends enjoying ourselves and I was told Patterson wanted to hurt me. I never thought he would go to such extremes and it was totally unnecessary.
‘Initially, doctors were able to put the ear back on but it became gangrenous, so they had to take it back off. I was extremely upset, and I was in hospital for a long time.
‘I have been struggling to live with this. I have to attend hospital on a regular basis and struggle to be around my family. My young children make comments asking how I look like that.
‘I go to great lengths to hide my ear, wearing hats and earphones even when I’m not playing music.
‘I have not been able to work and as my mental health is so low and my family struggle to see me like this.
‘What Patterson did was extremely over-the-top and disgusting. It was totally unnecessary and uncalled for.’
Mr Kane told the court Patterson has a number of previous convictions for violence and he asked for an extended licence, labelling Patterson ‘dangerous’.
In mitigation, advocate Paul Glover said there had been a degree of provocation from the victim.
Mr Glover said his client has suffered a traumatic childhood but said Patterson was ‘mortified by his actions’.
Mr Glover also said his client had not been convicted of a violent crime for some time, with the last such offence committed in 2012.
Deemster Graeme Cook accepted the injuries sustained by the victim would be long-lasting.
He said: ‘Losing a substantial part of his ear means the victim has suffered permanent injury and his life has been affected by this.’
Deemster Cook jailed Patterson for eight years six months for the GBH assault. Once he is released, his licence will be extended by a further three years. An indefinite restraining order has also been placed on Patterson, meaning he cannot approach or contact the victim.
As he was being taken down, Patterson shouted out that he would be appealing the sentence.