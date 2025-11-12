A motorist who drove under the influence of cannabis has been fined £1,000 and banned from the roads for two years.
Thirty-five-year-old Joseph James Kelly Moore was stopped by officers from the Isle of Man Constabulary on Peel Road in Douglas, on May 20, at 11pm, initially due to having no lights on.
After failing a roadside drug test conducted by police officers, blood was taken at the Isle of Man Constabulary’s headquarters, which later produced a result of 2.4 for cannabis, above the limit of two.
Moore, who lives at Ballachurry Close in Onchan, told police he’d smoked the drug around nine hours beforehand.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said his client had since been issued with a medicinal cannabis prescription.
Moore was also ordered to retake his test and complete an education course.