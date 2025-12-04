A Danish airline brought 100 staff to the Isle of Man recently for a 24-hour Christmas celebration and corporate visit.
The trip, organised by Isle of Man DMC, a division of travel and tour operator Duke Travel, saw AirSeven fly directly into Ronaldsway on one of its own Boeing 737 aircraft.
The visit began with a guided tour of the island’s well-known landmarks before a stop at The Creek in Peel for a drink by the harbour.
The group then continued to the Victory Café for lunch and the company’s annual presentation, held overlooking the Isle of Man TT Mountain Course.
After checking in to the Comis Hotel, staff were given time to use the hotel’s spa facilities ahead of an evening Christmas party at the Royal Hall in the Villa Marina.
Richard Howarth, general manager of Duke Travel and Isle of Man DMC, thanked AirSeven for choosing the island for its event.
He also acknowledged the support of local suppliers in delivering the visit.
‘I would like to take this opportunity to thank AirSeven for choosing Isle of Man DMC to help organise this trip for them,’ he said. ‘Showing off our beautiful island is what we love to do. Hosting 100 staff over 24 hours demonstrates the island’s capability for corporate groups and bespoke programmes.’
He said the logistics required close coordination between transport providers, tour guides and venue teams, including Bus Vannin and Opul.
Michael Jensen, VP Commercial at AirSeven, said the company had been pleased with how the trip was arranged. ‘We are very pleased with how the trip has been put together and would be very interested in coming back again one day,’ he said.
Isle of Man DMC said the visit highlighted the island’s potential as a destination for European corporate events, combining convenient access with local hospitality and venues.