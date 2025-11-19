A later letter that week gave an insight into Catherine’s state of mind and prospects, when a November 22 outing to the cinema in Doulgas was mentioned. ‘Catherine went to the film with us – she hadn’t been able to fly over; I expect she caught the morning’s boat. She was rather upset about leaving – she’d been in the Wrens over three years. She has no idea what she’s going to do. She hasn’t really lived at home at all – she’s either been at boarding school, then before joining the Wrens, she was an agricultural student and away from home. She needs someone to direct her and from what I hear, neither of her parents are enthusiastic about her taking up any career. Her father is a retired bank manager and she is an only child; I imagine she’ll be feeling very lonely until she makes new friends.’