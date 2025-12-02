It might not be such a Merry Christmas for plane passengers travelling to and from the island with wrapped gifts and festive crackers in their hand luggage.
Bosses at the Isle of Man Airport have now offered advice to those travelling during the festive season - with more to think about than usual.
While many of us will be well-drilled on the normal airport rules - such as not bringing drinks, cosmetics and hygiene products which contain liquid of more than 100ml through security - some Christmas travellers may perhaps forget the fact that carefully wrapped gifts are also subject to the same rules.
It said: ‘Liquids, pastes and gels must be in containers of 100ml or less and placed in one clear, resealable bag (20x20cm). Anything over 100ml must go in checked baggage or be disposed of at security.
‘With sealed perfume boxes - pack them in checked baggage whenever possible.
‘Also, hold off on wrapping gifts. Security may need to inspect them, so wrap when you arrive at your destination. If gifts are already wrapped, pop them in your checked luggage. The same applies to sealed perfume boxes - pack them in checked baggage whenever possible.
‘Christmas crackers are also not permitted in hand luggage. Please place them in checked baggage and keep them in their original packaging.
‘You should also mind your festive treats. Chocolates are fine but avoid carrying alcohol or food over 100ml in hand luggage.
‘Arrive early as queues can be longer at Christmas – allow extra time for a smooth journey and a mince pie in the departure lounge.’
The airport also reminded passengers to ensure that their coats are removed, and digital devices are taken out of bulky clothing when they make their way through security.